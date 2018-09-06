Reckless Cyclist Weaves Through London Traffic Whilst On Phone

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the rash biker weaving through a busy road in central London.

The footage shows the commuter, who is dressed in a suit, squeezing between a taxi and a double decker bus, before letting go of the handlebar and cycling hands-free.

Kevin Portch filmed the video on his mini-cab dashcam on Piccadilly in central London.

He said: “I was driving to my next passenger when I spotted a man riding his bike through the traffic while chatting on his mobile.

“It annoyed me because he was really putting his life at risk as he weaved in and out of the cars.

“To make matters worse, he took his other hand off the bike and wasn't even touching the handlebars.

“If a car unexpectedly stopped, he would have gone flying."