Dashcam Video Catches Moment Driver Deliberately Rams Car On Busy Road

The terrifying moment a driver deliberately rams another car on a busy road has been caught on dashcam.

The video shows a black Seat car accelerating into the left-hand lane before weaving and ramming into a white Ford.

The damaged Seat looks to be coming to a rest at the side of the road and the Ford follows. But the Seat begins to move again and performs a quick turn before ramming the Ford twice more.

The incident in Plymouth, Devon occurred just before 11am on Sunday 29th April.

The road had to be closed because of the crash.

Driver "deliberately" rams into another car. Picture: McCoys Media

Detective Sergeant Joe Mercer said: “A 21-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of a number of traffic and criminal offences including driving whilst unfit through drugs, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article. He was taken to Derriford hospital to be checked over before being taken into police custody.

“He has since been released under investigation pending further enquires.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been affected by the incident, anyone who witnessed a black Seat Leon being driven on Embankment Road, Marsh Mills Roundabout or Leigham Interchange and anyone with dash cam footage of the incident, to contact police.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/037191/19.