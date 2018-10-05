Lorry Driver Filmed Checking Phone For 18 Seconds Before Fatal Crash

Horror dash-cam footage captured the moment a lorry driver killed a grandmother as he ploughed into traffic while on his phone.

David Shields, 34, has been jailed for five years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving last week.

Chilling video taken from inside the cab in February 2017 shows the driver staring down at his phone with one hand on the wheel.

He slams on the brakes as he spots the queue of traffic on the A75 in Dumfries - but it was too late.

He crashed into the back of Yvonne Blackman’s car, leaving the 66-year-old suffered serious spinal injuries and multiple rib fractures.

David Shields, 34, was jailed last week. Picture: SWNS

She died in hospital several weeks later.

Shields admitted causing death by dangerous driving, and was jailed for five years at the High Court in Glasgow

The 34-year-old from Drongan, East Ayrshire, was also banned from driving for seven-and-half years.

The court previously heard Shields was driving in the area while working for a recovery firm.

At a previous hearing, His QC John Scullion said: “He accepts full responsibility and bitterly regrets driving as he did.”