Watch: Drink-Driver’s Crash Filmed On Her Own Dashcam

A drink-driver who ploughed into a set of traffic lights has been banned from driving after filming the crash on her own dashcam.

Caroline Jeffery, 45, from Rochester Way, Crowborough, tried to claim she wasn’t the driver.

But, footage from inside the vehicle clearly showed her clambering out of the car.

She was discovered twice over the drink-drive limit and later disqualified from driving for 18 months.