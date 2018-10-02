Serena Williams Sings Topless For Breast Cancer Campaign

Serena Williams released a video of her singing The Divinyls' I Touch Myself while topless to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The US tennis superstar covered her breasts with her hands while performing a version of the band's 1991 hit in support of the Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Williams, 37, admitted she was out of her "comfort zone" but insisted that early detection of the disease "saves so many lives".

The song was co-written by Divinyls vocalist Chrissy Amphlett, who died of breast cancer five years ago aged 53.

Serena Williams singing topless. Picture: Serena Williams / Instagram

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, wrote on the Instagram post: "This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I've recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit 'I Touch Myself' to remind women to self-check regularly.

"Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colours, all around the world.

"Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that."

She added: "The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honour of celebrated diva Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first."

The video was viewed more than 1.6 million times less than 24 hours after it was posted.

Fans have praised the US sports star for her bravery in performing the song.

One wrote: "Amazing Serena, important message and such a beautiful voice!"

Another added: "This is powerful!! I'm a Breast cancer survivor!!"