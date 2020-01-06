Who are the favourites to take over as Labour deputy leader?

Who is favourite to be the next Labour deputy leader? Picture: PA

Who are the frontrunners to replace Tom Watson and who has announced they will run in the contest to replace the Labour deputy leader?

At the same times as the Labour leadership election, the deputy leadership contest will take place.

It works in the same as as the leadership contest.

Who is running for deputy leader?

Since Tom Watson resigned, the deputy leader role remains vacant.

Who has announced they are running?

Angela Rayner: Angela Rayner announced her candidacy for deputy leader by saying that Labour is "in the worst crisis in its history" and its traditional coalition of voters is "broken." She has an impressive story, leaving school at 16 with no qualifications and later becoming the shadow Education Secretary,

Richard Burgon:

The Labour frontbencher and Jeremy Corbyn ally has announced that he is running for deputy to, potentially, Rebecca Long-Bailey's leader. He had some notable gaffes during the General Election but is one of the better-known names running for deputy.

Dawn Butler:

Considered a left-wing rising star, Jeremy Corbyn was said to favour the relatively junior cabinet minister. She was the first candidate to throw her hat in the ringer.

Who might still put themselves forward for deputy?

Angela Rayner: Although she's in a strong position to contend for the leadership, it has been rumoured that she might prefer to go for the deputy position. She could even run on a joint ticket with her flatmate Rebecca Long-Bailey. She's an early frontrunner for the role.

Connor McGinn:

The Northern Ireland-born Labour MP was instrumental in the introduction of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland. He once had a twitter spat with Jeremy Corbyn. It has been reported that he will put himself forward for deputy.

Ian Murray: The only Labour Party MP representing a Scottish constituency in Parliament, Murray is an outspoken critic of Corbyn. He backed Owen Smith's failed coup against him.

Rosena Allin-Khan: The MP for Tooting, who still works occasional shifts as a doctor, is a strong media performer and could put throw her hat in the ring for leader.

Barry Gardiner: The Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade and MP for Brent North is expected to run for deputy. He's a Corbyn ally.