Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Release First Official Wedding Day Photos

Picture: Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace has released three official photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding on Saturday.

All eyes were on Windsor over the weekend as billions of people from around the world tuned in to witness the historic occasion.

The portraits were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession.

They included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alongside their bridesmaids, page boys and other members of the Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess are pictured together on the East Terrace, Windsor Castle. Picture: Kensington Palace

A black and white portrait taken on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle is also among the first photos released.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday.

“They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.

"Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today.

They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."

The page boys and bridesmaids along with the Duke and Duchess. Picture: Kensington Palace

On the back row: Master Brian Mulroney, Miss Remi Litt, Miss Rylan Litt, Master Jasper Dyer, His Royal Highness Prince George, Miss Ivy Mulroney, Master John Mulroney.

While on the front row: Miss Zalie Warren, Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte, Miss Florence van Cutsem.

Alexi Lubomirski said: "It has been an incredible honour and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday.

“This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget."