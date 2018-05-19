Master Of Impressions Jon Culshaw Imagines What Prince Charles Is Thinking

Master of impressions Jon Culshaw gives Nick Ferrari and Shelagh Fogarty an idea of what the Prince of Wales and Donald Trump think of the Royal Wedding.

As Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle, Jon Culshaw was on hand to give Nick Ferrari and Shelagh Fogarty an idea of what Prince Charles and the US President were thinking ahead of the wedding.

John Culshaw. Picture: LBC

Prince Charles stepped in to walk Ms Markle down the aisle, as her father was unable to attend due to poor health.

Her mother and friends were present for the ceremony, which took place at Windsor Castle.

Donald Trump was not invited to the ceremony.