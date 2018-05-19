"You Look Amazing": Prince Harry To His Bride Meghan Markle

Prince Harry tells his bride she looks "absolutely gorgeous" as their wedding ceremony gets underway at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after a ceremony at St George's Chapel.

Following the service, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the couple will tour the town of Windsor to adoring fans in the Ascot Landau carriage.

The horse-drawn carriage will take them through the streets of Windsor before turning back towards the castle on the Long Walk.

The carriage will be escorted by a travelling escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, and will be pulled by Windsor Grey horses.