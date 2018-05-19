TMZ Reporter Sets The Record Straight On Meghan's Father With This Shocking Revelation

A TMZ reporter has told Nick Ferrari and Shelagh Fogarty that "zero dollars" was exchanged with Meghan Markle's father after he confessed to the publication he posed for paparazzi pictures.

A TMZ reporter told Nick and Shelagh he approached Thomas Markle because he felt his "point of view was missing from the media narrative" and was "being badly betrayed."

Sean Mandell said that "zero dollars" were exchanged for the story, in which Mr Markle revealed a heart condition which prevents him from travelling to the UK for his daughters wedding to Prince Harry.

"He believes Thomas Jr's letter, the open letter to Prince Harry begging him to leave Meghan at the alter, caused his heart attack."

More to follow.