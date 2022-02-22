Breaking News

Boris imposes 'barrage of sanctions' on Russia after Putin orders troops into Ukraine

A Russian Emergencies Ministry officer carries a child as people evacuated from Donbass arrive at a railway station. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Sophie Barnett

The UK will impose a "barrage of sanctions" against Russia after Putin ordered troops to invade Ukraine in what has been called a "very dark day" for Europe, Boris Johnson has said.

Speaking in Downing Street after a 6.30am COBRA meeting, the Prime Minister said Putin has "completely torn up international law" by his actions in Ukraine.

He said there will now be an "immediate package of economic sanctions".

These sanctions will be aimed not just at entities at regions including Donetsk but also "in Russia itself, targeting Russian economic interests as hard as we can".

He said the "first barrage of UK economic sanctions" against Russia will be revealed later today as he warned Vladimir Putin is bent on a "full scale invasion of Ukraine".

"This is I should stress just the first barrage of UK economic sanctions against Russia because we expect I'm afraid that there is more Russian irrational behaviour to come," he said.

"I'm afraid all the evidence is that President Putin is indeed bent on a full scale invasion of the Ukraine, the overrunning, the subjugation of an independent, sovereign European country and I think, let's be absolutely clear, that will be absolutely catastrophic."

He said further details will be given in the House of Commons.

It comes after President Putin ordered troops into two rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk.

Putin has since recognised the two pro-Russian regions as independent states, ordering troops - described as "peacekeepers" - to enter the areas.

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the "invasion of Ukraine has begun" as he pledged that the UK will take action.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We should all be very concerned, we are waking up to a dark day."

He said Russia has clearly "flagrantly violated Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity", pledging that the UK "will take action".

Mr Javid told Nick the sanctions being considered by Boris Johnson will target individuals closely linked to the Kremlin.

"There will be sanctions, the Prime Minister has been clear about that," he said.

"I am sure from what has already been shared by the Prime Minister that individuals that have close contacts with the Russian regime will be targeted, as will certain economic sectors."

Earlier, he told Sky News the "invasion of Ukraine has begun".

A map showing the dispute between Russia and Ukraine, the Crimea and Donbas regions and the NATO allies. Picture: Getty

Earlier, a Kremlin statement said Putin had told the French and German leaders he intended to sign a decree recognising the Donetsk and Luhansk areas as independent states.

Within hours of Putin's order, Reuters said five tanks were seen around Donetsk city, and though it was unclear if they belonged to the separatist rebels or the Russian military, sources indicated tanks had not been seen on the streets recently.

Ukraine's military reported on Tuesday that two soldiers were killed and 12 wounded by shelling in the east of the country in the last day, claiming separatists had unleashed bombardments in 84 instances across 40 frontline settlements.

Mr Johnson said he would explore sending further defensive support to Ukraine, at the request of the Ukrainian Government.

The US said it would impose sanctions in response to the decree recognising the break-away states while Russia's UN representative told the West to "think twice".

In a key speech on Monday evening, Putin blamed Nato and the US, saying they have turned Ukraine into a "theatre of war".

Under decrees signed by Putin, Russian troops will be sent into eastern Ukraine to perform "peacekeeping functions".

