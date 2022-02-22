Brits to get Easter holiday boost as EU countries set to scrap pre-departure tests

22 February 2022, 06:33

Brits look set to be given a big Easter holiday boost
Brits look set to be given a big Easter holiday boost. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Brits are set to be handed an Easter holiday boost with the European Union due to allow fully-vaccinated tourists to arrive without a pre-departure test.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The European Council is expected to unify the bloc's approach to travellers arriving from outside the union, and should allow people who had their second or third jab 270 days before travel to arrive without the costly checks.

While Brits who've had all of their vaccine doses can already travel to some destinations, like France, countries like the Netherlands, Italy and Poland still require proof of a negative Covid test.

EU members could decide to go against the recommendations the council is set to back on Tuesday, The Telegraph said, but the EU Commission is considered to be optimistic most will adopt them.

The new policy is slated to kick in from March 1, ahead of the Easter get-away in April.

It comes as England is due to do away with Covid measures as it tries to live with Covid.

Read more: PM hails 'moment of pride' as Covid restrictions scrapped but says virus isn't beaten yet

Read more: Chris Whitty says people with Covid-19 should still self-isolate

Boris Johnson said: "Today is not the day that we can declare victory over Covid because this virus is not going away, but it is the day when all the efforts of the last two years finally enable us to protect ourselves whilst restoring our liberties in full.

"After two of the darkest, grimmest years in our peacetime history, I do believe this is a moment of pride for our nation and a source of hope for all we can achieve in the years to come."

People will no longer be compelled to self-isolate after testing positive from Thursday, and "routine" contract tracing will stop.

People on low incomes who were eligible for the £500 isolation payment will no longer be able to access the scheme after self-isolation rules fall away but sick pay measures will continue for a further month.

Free rapid tests will end in England on April 1, except for the oldest and most vulnerable, while guidance prompting two tests a week in schools will also end.

However, as some experts warned the end of measures was premature, England's chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty recommended anyone who contracts Covid should still isolate.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sajid Javid says the UK is prepared for future Covid variations

'We'll be prepared for new variants': Sajid Javid unfazed as England scraps Covid rules

Breaking
A Russian Emergencies Ministry officer carries a child as people evacuated from Donbass arrive at a railway station.

Boris imposes 'barrage of sanctions' on Russia after Putin orders troops into Ukraine

Logan Mwangi was found dead after being dumped in the River Ogmore

Logan Mwangi, 5, suffered 56 'brutal' injuries before body dumped in river 'like rubbish'

Juliana Da Silva Queiroz Murilo, 37, Jack Bristow, 23, Stephen Matthews, 68

Heart breaking tributes paid to three people killed in Storm Eunice

Chris Whitty has recommended people continue to isolate if they have coronavirus

Chris Whitty says people with Covid-19 should still self-isolate

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is to recognise breakaway regions of Ukraine, the Kremlin said

Russia orders troops into Ukraine on 'peacekeeping mission' as West reacts with sanctions

A 61-year-old woman’s remains were discovered almost three years after hear death

Woman lay dead in her London flat for nearly three years before her body was found

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic

Nick said Boris Johnson’s decision to lift Covid rules is the right call

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris is right, Freedom Day is a moment of “national pride"

The sentences handed to Angel Lynn's kidnappers could be increased

Angel Lynn kidnapper's 'unduly lenient' sentence referred to Court of Appeal

Boris Johnson has announced an end of all Covid legal restrictions in England

PM hails 'moment of pride' as Covid restrictions scrapped but says virus isn't beaten yet

The additional booster is advised for people over 75 and vulnerable children aged 12-18

Spring Covid booster jab approved for elderly and vulnerable people

The average asking price has risen by nearly £8,000.

House prices soar by nearly £8k in one month

Boris Johnson is set to scrap all remaining legal Covid restrictions in England

Living with Covid plan: How Britain is set to change in the days ahead

Arthurs step mum was found guilty of his murder.

Children left at 'unknown risk' by council inspected after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' murder

A third named storm has caused more travel chaos across the UK.

Evacuation of Ironbridge as Storm Franklin brings havoc to UK with floods and 87mph wind

Weather

Latest News

See more Latest News

UN Security Council

‘Unacceptable’ – world leaders condemn Russia on Ukraine

Ukrainian officers patrol the Ukrainian-Belarusian state border

War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine

Greece migrant camp

UN alarmed at reports of migrants being forced back at Greek borders
People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Emergency meeting called by UN Security Council over Ukraine crisis
Colombia Abortion

Colombia’s highest court rules to decriminalise abortion

Russia Belarus Military Drills

Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

US and EU to impose sanctions amid Ukraine crisis

Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery

The story behind Ukraine’s separatist regions

Climate activists block a road in Hamburg, Germany

Climate protests targeting roads condemned by German officials
Volcanic ash from Mount Etna in Sicily

Towering volcanic ash cloud rises into sky as Mount Etna roars again

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'
SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims
Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans-women

Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans women
Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine
'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims
Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis
Andrew Castle: Jimmy Carr 'almost middle of the road' in dark humour

Andrew Castle: Jimmy Carr 'almost middle of the road' in dark humour
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/02 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police