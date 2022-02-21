Breaking News

PM announces end to self-isolation rules and free Covid tests after last ditch Cabinet row

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson has announced all remaining Covid legal restrictions in England, including the requirement for those who test positive to self-isolate, are being scrapped.

It means England will become one of the first countries in the world to go without any pandemic measures whatsoever.

Mr Johnson said "we now have sufficient levels of immunity" to rely on vaccines and treatments "as our first line of defence".

The requirement to self-isolate after testing positive will be lifted from Thursday, the Prime Minister added, while "routine contact tracing" will end as will the requirement for "fully vaccinated close contacts and those under 18 to test daily for seven days".

He said free tests in England will end on April 1. Only the most vulnerable will continue to receive them for free.

Current testing guidance in schools and education is also ending.

Mr Johnson will now address the nation at a 7pm Downing Street press conference, which will also feature chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

It comes after a key Cabinet meeting to sign off on dropping restrictions was delayed earlier after a "row" reportedly broke out between ministers.

Reports suggest disagreement between Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak over testing.

No10 said it was pushed back while the Prime Minister was briefed, but the meeting was later reconvened and ministers agreed on the plan.

The delay was described by one government source quoted by The Telegraph as a chance for "ironing out some last minute glitches".

It was said Mr Sunak and Mr Javid were not seeing eye-to-eye over the scale of Covid testing in the future.

A No10 spokesman later said: "Cabinet gave unanimous backing to the living with Covid strategy."

Labour accused the Conservatives of causing a "shambles" and compared its Covid strategy to declaring victory before a war is over.

Wes Streeting, the party's shadow health secretary, said: "The Government is paralysed by its own chaos and incompetence and the British public are paying the price. This shambles cannot continue.

"What confidence can the public have that the Conservatives are acting in the national interest, when they can’t agree a plan for Covid?

"It is clear the Prime Minister was trying to declare victory before the war is over, simply to distract from the police knocking at the door of Number 10.

"Labour published our plan for living well with Covid in January. It would prepare us for new variants and secure our lives, livelihoods and liberties. If the Conservatives are too incompetent to agree their own plan, they are welcome to use ours."

Plan B measures designed to slow the spread of Omicron, such as the requirement to wear masks in public places and the use of Covid passes for large events, were abolished in England last month.