Breaking News

PM announces end to self-isolation rules and free Covid tests after last ditch Cabinet row

21 February 2022, 16:42 | Updated: 21 February 2022, 16:59

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson has announced all remaining Covid legal restrictions in England, including the requirement for those who test positive to self-isolate, are being scrapped.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It means England will become one of the first countries in the world to go without any pandemic measures whatsoever.

Mr Johnson said "we now have sufficient levels of immunity" to rely on vaccines and treatments "as our first line of defence".

The requirement to self-isolate after testing positive will be lifted from Thursday, the Prime Minister added, while "routine contact tracing" will end as will the requirement for "fully vaccinated close contacts and those under 18 to test daily for seven days".

He said free tests in England will end on April 1. Only the most vulnerable will continue to receive them for free.

Current testing guidance in schools and education is also ending.

Mr Johnson will now address the nation at a 7pm Downing Street press conference, which will also feature chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

It comes after a key Cabinet meeting to sign off on dropping restrictions was delayed earlier after a "row" reportedly broke out between ministers.

Reports suggest disagreement between Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak over testing.

No10 said it was pushed back while the Prime Minister was briefed, but the meeting was later reconvened and ministers agreed on the plan.

The delay was described by one government source quoted by The Telegraph as a chance for "ironing out some last minute glitches".

It was said Mr Sunak and Mr Javid were not seeing eye-to-eye over the scale of Covid testing in the future.

A No10 spokesman later said: "Cabinet gave unanimous backing to the living with Covid strategy."

Labour accused the Conservatives of causing a "shambles" and compared its Covid strategy to declaring victory before a war is over.

Wes Streeting, the party's shadow health secretary, said: "The Government is paralysed by its own chaos and incompetence and the British public are paying the price. This shambles cannot continue.

"What confidence can the public have that the Conservatives are acting in the national interest, when they can’t agree a plan for Covid?

"It is clear the Prime Minister was trying to declare victory before the war is over, simply to distract from the police knocking at the door of Number 10.

"Labour published our plan for living well with Covid in January. It would prepare us for new variants and secure our lives, livelihoods and liberties. If the Conservatives are too incompetent to agree their own plan, they are welcome to use ours."

Plan B measures designed to slow the spread of Omicron, such as the requirement to wear masks in public places and the use of Covid passes for large events, were abolished in England last month.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The additional booster is advised for people over 75 and vulnerable children aged 12-18

Spring Covid booster jab approved for elderly and vulnerable people

The average asking price has risen by nearly £8,000.

House prices soar by nearly £8k in one month

Boris Johnson is set to scrap all remaining legal Covid restrictions in England

Living with Covid plan: How Britain is set to change in the days ahead

Arthurs step mum was found guilty of his murder.

Children left at 'unknown risk' by council inspected after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' murder

A third named storm has caused more travel chaos across the UK.

Evacuation of Ironbridge as Storm Franklin brings havoc to UK with floods and 87mph wind

Weather

Remi Lindholm suffered a "frozen penis" during the cross-country event at the Winter Olympics.

'Frozen penis' leaves skier in 'unbearable pain' at Winter Olympics

Mr Sunak and Mr Javid reportedly disagree on testing

Boris Johnson to hold 7pm press conference after Cabinet rift over new Covid rules

Jayden-Lee Lucas, three, and his four-year-old sister, Gracie-Ann Wheaton, who were killed in the crash on the M4.

Van driver admits causing deaths of boy, 3, and his sister, 4, in horror M4 crash

Nick Ferrari blasted reported plans to keep the passenger locator form

'What the hell's going on?': Minister fumbles over new Covid rules for travellers

Jamal Edwards, pictured with his mum Brenda Roberts and Ed Sheeran, has tragically died aged 31.

Jamal Edwards death announcement was 'taken away from' mum after leak, co-host says

Nick slammed the minister over the Tories being the party of low taxation

'You're no longer the party of low tax': Nick Ferrari blasts Govt using own figures

Joe Biden has agreed "in principle" to meet Vladimir Putin

Kremlin dismisses Biden/Putin peace summit as 'premature' amid clashes in Ukraine

Flooding has hit parts of the UK as another storm arrives

Storm Franklin: Tornados, flooding and evacuations as third named storm hits Britain

Weather

Civil servants were told that pub drinks could be discriminatory

Whitehall's 'woke' rules hit the pub as after-work drinks could be discriminatory

Priti Patel has decided to write to all 650 MPs calling on them to pass the legislation "soon"

Patel implores MPs to back controversial protest bill as it returns to Commons

Jamal Edwards has died aged 31

Jamal Edwards: Music entrepreneur and YouTube star dies aged 31

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Kerry and Sameh Shoukry

US and Egypt launch group to prepare for Cop27 climate summit
A house lies in ruins in Madagascar

Madagascar braces for another ‘big one’ as cyclone approaches storm-hit island
Volcanic ash from Mount Etna in Sicily

Towering volcanic ash cloud rises into sky as Mount Etna roars again
The Olympia on fire

Search expanded on burning ferry off Corfu with 10 still missing
A car is destroyed by a fallen tree in Cologne, Germany

Northern Europe battered by third major storm in a week

Vladimir Putin

Putin considers recognising independence of separatist areas in Ukraine
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission downplays missed handshake incident as ‘storm in a teacup’
Portugal drought

Portugal’s drought worsens with rainfall down to 7% of average
Joe Biden

Biden agrees in principle to meeting with Putin

German fire

Three injured as fire breaks out at German residential complex

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch LIVE

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'
SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims
Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans-women

Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans women
Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine
'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims
Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis
Andrew Castle: Jimmy Carr 'almost middle of the road' in dark humour

Andrew Castle: Jimmy Carr 'almost middle of the road' in dark humour
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/02 | Watch again

Natasha Devon takes on storm-deniers 'genital measuring' and ignoring warnings

Natasha Devon takes on storm-deniers 'genital measuring' and ignoring warnings

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police