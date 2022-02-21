Breaking News

Cabinet row over new Covid rules: Sunak and Javid clash over testing cash

21 February 2022, 11:14 | Updated: 21 February 2022, 11:48

Mr Sunak and Mr Javid reportedly disagree on testing
Mr Sunak and Mr Javid reportedly disagree on testing. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A key Cabinet meeting to sign off on dropping England's Covid restrictions has been delayed after a "row" reportedly broke out between ministers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reports suggest disagreement between Health Secretary Sajid Javid and the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, over testing.

No10 said it has been pushed back while Boris Johnson is briefed, but the meeting will be reconvened later

The Prime Minister is due to unveil his plan for "living with Covid" to MPs and in a TV appearance later today.

It was expected that ministers would approve the new coronavirus strategy, in which England is expected to become one of the first parts of the world to go without pandemic measures.

But The Telegraph said a Government source described the delay as a chance for "ironing out some last minute glitches", while it said Mr Sunak and Mr Javid were not seeing eye-to-eye over the scale of Covid testing in the future.

Read more: 'You're no longer the party of low tax': Nick Ferrari blasts Govt using own figures

But Labour accused the Conservatives of causing a "shambles" and compared its Covid strategy to declaring victory before a war is over.

Wes Streeting, the party's Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said: "The Government is paralysed by its own chaos and incompetence and the British public are paying the price. This shambles cannot continue.

"What confidence can the public have that the Conservatives are acting in the national interest, when they can’t agree a plan for Covid?

Read more: Carry on Queen: Monarch to keep working despite catching Covid in Windsor Castle outbreak

"It is clear the Prime Minister was trying to declare victory before the war is over, simply to distract from the police knocking at the door of Number 10.

"Labour published our plan for living well with Covid in January. It would prepare us for new variants and secure our lives, livelihoods and liberties. If the Conservatives are too incompetent to agree their own plan, they are welcome to use ours."

It is not thought all requirements will be entirely done away with - reports suggest arrivals to the UK will still be tracked by filling out a passenger locator form.

But business minister Paul Scully told LBC that no decision had been taken on that, when LBC's Nick Ferrari pushed him on the wisdom of scrapping measures in England but continuing to keep tabs on arrivals.

Mr Ferrari said: "What are we keeping track of? These people arrived from Thailand or China, and then they just run up and down the high street without their masks on. But we've got their home address?"

Mr Scully said: "No, no, no. What I'm saying is that first of all, no decision has been taken on that.

"But what we will have as we peel back the restrictions, clearly we need to have a handle on what is happening in terms of variants, and a sort of like touch view on case numbers.

"No decision has been taken on that anyway. So that will be part of the wider discussion with the Transport Secretary as to what happens with that."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Arthurs step mum was found guilty of his murder.

Children left at 'unknown risk' by council inspected after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' murder

A third named storm has caused more travel chaos across the UK.

Now Franklin batters Britain: Transport chaos as third named storm sweeps in

Weather

Remi Lindholm suffered a "frozen penis" during the cross-country event at the Winter Olympics.

'Frozen penis' leaves skier in 'unbearable pain' at Winter Olympics

Breaking
Jayden-Lee Lucas, three, and his four-year-old sister, Gracie-Ann Wheaton, who were killed in the crash on the M4.

Van driver admits causing deaths of boy, 3, and his sister, 4, in horror M4 crash

Nick Ferrari blasted reported plans to keep the passenger locator form

'What the hell's going on?': Minister fumbles over new Covid rules for travellers

Jamal Edwards, pictured with his mum Brenda Roberts and Ed Sheeran, has tragically died aged 31.

Jamal Edwards' mum leads tributes to music mogul who died aged 31 after ‘sudden illness'

Nick slammed the minister over the Tories being the party of low taxation

'You're no longer the party of low tax': Nick Ferrari blasts Govt using own figures

Joe Biden has agreed "in principle" to meet Vladimir Putin

Kremlin dismisses Biden/Putin peace summit as 'premature' amid clashes in Ukraine

Flooding has hit parts of the UK as another storm arrives

Storm Franklin: Tornados, flooding and evacuations as third named storm hits Britain

Weather

Civil servants were told that pub drinks could be discriminatory

Whitehall's 'woke' rules hit the pub as after-work drinks could be discriminatory

Priti Patel has decided to write to all 650 MPs calling on them to pass the legislation "soon"

Patel implores MPs to back controversial protest bill as it returns to Commons

Jamal Edwards has died aged 31

Jamal Edwards: Music entrepreneur and YouTube star dies aged 31

The O2 arena's roof was ripped to shreds by Storm Eunice

Toast of Red Red Wine for the O2: Storm hit arena to reopen on Friday with UB40 gig

Boris Johnson will update the country on his blueprint for moving out of the pandemic on Monday

PM to hold cabinet meeting on 'living with Covid plan' as he pledges 'return to normality'

The messages allegedly included remarks about Syrian refugees, Diane Abbott and Priti Patel

Home Office probes 'racist messages' sent by firm's immigration staff

Stephen McManus died at Charing Cross hospital in 2018

Inquest for 'extremely vulnerable' dad-of-two found dead on hospital roof after being discharged

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters extinguish the blaze at the scene of the fighter jet crash

F-5 fighter plane crash kills three in north-west Iran

Joe Biden

Biden agrees in principle to meeting with Putin

A fire burns pine trees in the province of Corrientes in Argentina

Rain brings hope for fire-ravaged province in Argentina

John Kerry and Sameh Shoukry

US and Egypt launch group to prepare for Cop27 climate summit
The Olympia on fire

Search expanded on burning ferry off Corfu with 10 still missing
German fire

Three injured as fire breaks out at German residential complex
A female passenger wearing a mask is greeted at Sydney International Airport by someone dressed as a kangaroo and others from Qantas and Tourism Australia.

Australia welcomes back international tourists after nearly two years
Body is removed from burning ferry

Body found and and survivor rescued as ferry continues to burn off Corfu
Naftali Bennett

Israel to allow unvaccinated tourists to enter country

Boris Johnson reportedly had a "secret advisory board" of Tory donors, who met with Lord Udny-Lister

Leaked docs show wealthy Tory donors put on PM's 'secret advisory board' during pandemic

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'
SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims
Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans-women

Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans women
Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine
'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims
Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis
Andrew Castle: Jimmy Carr 'almost middle of the road' in dark humour

Andrew Castle: Jimmy Carr 'almost middle of the road' in dark humour
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/02 | Watch again

Natasha Devon takes on storm-deniers 'genital measuring' and ignoring warnings

Natasha Devon takes on storm-deniers 'genital measuring' and ignoring warnings
Caller 'so proud' of female pilot for landing plane during Storm Eustice

Caller 'so proud' of female pilot for landing plane 'amazingly' during Storm Eunice

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police