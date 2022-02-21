Breaking News

Cabinet row over new Covid rules: Sunak and Javid clash over testing cash

Mr Sunak and Mr Javid reportedly disagree on testing. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A key Cabinet meeting to sign off on dropping England's Covid restrictions has been delayed after a "row" reportedly broke out between ministers.

Reports suggest disagreement between Health Secretary Sajid Javid and the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, over testing.

No10 said it has been pushed back while Boris Johnson is briefed, but the meeting will be reconvened later

The Prime Minister is due to unveil his plan for "living with Covid" to MPs and in a TV appearance later today.

It was expected that ministers would approve the new coronavirus strategy, in which England is expected to become one of the first parts of the world to go without pandemic measures.

But The Telegraph said a Government source described the delay as a chance for "ironing out some last minute glitches", while it said Mr Sunak and Mr Javid were not seeing eye-to-eye over the scale of Covid testing in the future.

But Labour accused the Conservatives of causing a "shambles" and compared its Covid strategy to declaring victory before a war is over.

Wes Streeting, the party's Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said: "The Government is paralysed by its own chaos and incompetence and the British public are paying the price. This shambles cannot continue.

"What confidence can the public have that the Conservatives are acting in the national interest, when they can’t agree a plan for Covid?

"It is clear the Prime Minister was trying to declare victory before the war is over, simply to distract from the police knocking at the door of Number 10.

"Labour published our plan for living well with Covid in January. It would prepare us for new variants and secure our lives, livelihoods and liberties. If the Conservatives are too incompetent to agree their own plan, they are welcome to use ours."

It is not thought all requirements will be entirely done away with - reports suggest arrivals to the UK will still be tracked by filling out a passenger locator form.

But business minister Paul Scully told LBC that no decision had been taken on that, when LBC's Nick Ferrari pushed him on the wisdom of scrapping measures in England but continuing to keep tabs on arrivals.

Mr Ferrari said: "What are we keeping track of? These people arrived from Thailand or China, and then they just run up and down the high street without their masks on. But we've got their home address?"

Mr Scully said: "No, no, no. What I'm saying is that first of all, no decision has been taken on that.

"But what we will have as we peel back the restrictions, clearly we need to have a handle on what is happening in terms of variants, and a sort of like touch view on case numbers.

"No decision has been taken on that anyway. So that will be part of the wider discussion with the Transport Secretary as to what happens with that."