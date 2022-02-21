Living with Covid plan: How Britain is set to change in the days ahead

21 February 2022, 14:24 | Updated: 21 February 2022, 15:01

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson is set to scrap all remaining Covid legal restrictions in England, including requiring those who test positive to self-isolate.

The Prime Minister claims his 'living with Covid plan' will bring the country "towards a return to normality".

He said the proposal would be about "finally giving people back their freedom" after "one of the most difficult periods in our country's history".

Mr Johnson is meeting with his Cabinet on Monday - although reports suggest there has been some disagreement between ministers over testing.

He will then update MPs before giving a Downing Street press conference alongside chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Downing Street said the plan would be "vaccine led", with the programme remaining open to those who have not yet had a jab.

It is not clear to what extent Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will adopt England's strategy.

What is the PM's plan?

No 10 said the vaccination programme has left England in a "strong position to consider lifting the remaining legal restrictions", with more than 81% of adults having received a booster dose, and Covid cases continuing to fall.

The requirement to self-isolate after testing positive will be lifted by Thursday, according to the Mail On Sunday (MoS).

The newspaper said the Prime Minister will also set out a timetable for scaling back the availability of free coronavirus tests - although older and vulnerable people will continue to have access to them, it reported.

But the MoS said passenger locator forms are likely to continue to be required for travellers until the spring.

Plan B measures designed to slow the spread of Omicron, such as the requirement to wear masks in public places and the use of Covid passes for large events, were abolished in England last month.

What has the PM said?

Speaking before Monday's announcement, the Prime Minister said: "Today will mark a moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in our country's history as we begin to learn to live with Covid.

"It would not be possible without the efforts of so many - the NHS who delivered the life-saving vaccine rollout at phenomenal speed, our world-leading scientists and experts, and the general public for their commitment to protecting themselves and their loved ones.

"The pandemic is not over but thanks to the incredible vaccine rollout we are now one step closer towards a return to normality and finally giving people back their freedoms while continuing to protect ourselves and others."

Mr Johnson said the latest data meant it was time for the UK to shift the balance away from "state mandation" and towards "personal responsibility".

In comments made while in Munich on Saturday, he said it was "important that people should feel confident again" and that he wanted to "see our country really getting back on its feet" in the aftermath of the pandemic.

But he refused to rule out further lockdowns should future mutations not prove to be as mild as predicted, saying he would have to be "humble in the face of nature".

Criticism

Health experts have been critical of the decision to abandon the requirement to quarantine after a positive result.

Chair of the Council of the British Medical Association Dr Chaand Nagpaul called it an "odd decision to make" when there are "more people dying, more people in the hospital" than before Plan B measures were introduced last year in response to the pre-Christmas rising tide of Omicron cases.

As of Sunday, UK government data shows that 11,555 people are currently in hospital with the illness, with 331 of those in ventilation beds.

Labour has also questioned the thinking around scaling back on the availability of free lateral flow tests, with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting warning: "We are not out of the woods yet on Covid."

