Tommy Robinson To Stand As An MEP In European Elections

Tommy Robinson announced his plan to stand in the EU elections on Thursday. Picture: PA

Tommy Robinson has announced he will stand in the forthcoming European elections.

The English Defence League founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, will stand as an Independent in the North West.

He has vowed to represent the “working class of England” if successful in the poll on May 23rd.

Announcing his candidacy on his website, he claimed leading politicians had took away “our democratic rights by betraying Brexit”.

He also attacked Brexit party leader Nigel Farage, describing him as “just another millionaire stockbroker who looks down at the working classes".

The 36-year-old will stand against eight Ukip candidates, the party which he has been an adviser for.

He is unable to join Ukip because party rules ban anyone who has previously been a member of the EDL.

Anti-extremism campaigners Hope Not Hate called for voters to sign up to oppose the "far-right thug".

