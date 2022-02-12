Barrister and family taken off BA flight after row over nanny’s seat in business class

12 February 2022, 09:58

British Airways had barrister Charles Banner removed from a plane over a row about the nanny’s seat
British Airways had barrister Charles Banner removed from a plane over a row about the nanny’s seat. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A leading barrister and his family were removed from a British Airways flight after a row broke out when crew refused to let their nanny sit with them in business class.

Police removed Charles Banner QC, 41, from the plane along with his family after a row broke out on board.

He paid for business class but their nanny's seat had been downgraded because BA had oversold the seats, sparking an argument.

Mr Banner told MailOnline he was "upset" when the row broke out, which eventually led to the pilot turning the plan round on the tarmac and refusing to fly unless the family were removed.

He said: "If BA had told me that the nanny could not sit with us in business then we would not have travelled and could have got a later flight. But they only told us that when we got to the boarding gate."

“I behaved perfectly but I was challenging the cabin crew because it was the right thing to do.

"The pettiness and vindictiveness of the staff caused this. I was being very polite about the whole thing.”

Mr Banner estimated the whole incident cost him £4,000 including flights and transport.

He added: “The police escorted our family back through immigration. They made clear that this was just standard protocol and that no offence had been alleged or committed.”

A spokesman for BA said: “We do not tolerate disruptive behaviour and the safety of our customers and crew is our top priority.”

UK News

See more UK News

The stabbing took place around Milton Keynes College

Murder probe after boy fatally stabbed at Milton Keynes college

14 hours ago

Durham Police in the UK helped their namesake colleagues in Canada

Durham Police help save woman in Canada after she contacts wrong police force

14 hours ago

James Heappey said Brits should leave Ukraine while commercial means are still available

Leave Ukraine while you can, minister warns amid fears Russia could invade within days

16 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Myanmar Union Day

Myanmar marks anniversary of historic pact with minorities

4 mins ago

Antony Blinken

US to open embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China’s influence

44 mins ago

Soldiers line up

Putin and Biden plan high-stakes phone call in bid to resolve Ukraine crisis

1 hour ago

The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

1 day ago

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

8 days ago

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

11 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police