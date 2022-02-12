Barrister and family taken off BA flight after row over nanny’s seat in business class

British Airways had barrister Charles Banner removed from a plane over a row about the nanny’s seat. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A leading barrister and his family were removed from a British Airways flight after a row broke out when crew refused to let their nanny sit with them in business class.

Police removed Charles Banner QC, 41, from the plane along with his family after a row broke out on board.

He paid for business class but their nanny's seat had been downgraded because BA had oversold the seats, sparking an argument.

Mr Banner told MailOnline he was "upset" when the row broke out, which eventually led to the pilot turning the plan round on the tarmac and refusing to fly unless the family were removed.

He said: "If BA had told me that the nanny could not sit with us in business then we would not have travelled and could have got a later flight. But they only told us that when we got to the boarding gate."

“I behaved perfectly but I was challenging the cabin crew because it was the right thing to do.

"The pettiness and vindictiveness of the staff caused this. I was being very polite about the whole thing.”

Mr Banner estimated the whole incident cost him £4,000 including flights and transport.

He added: “The police escorted our family back through immigration. They made clear that this was just standard protocol and that no offence had been alleged or committed.”

A spokesman for BA said: “We do not tolerate disruptive behaviour and the safety of our customers and crew is our top priority.”