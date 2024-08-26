'Significant search and rescue operation' under way after huge fire engulfs tower block in east London

Firefighters tackling the blaze overnight
Firefighters tackling the blaze overnight. Picture: UKNIP

Forty fire engines and around 225 firefighters are battling a blaze at a block of flats on Freshwater Road in Dagenham, East London.

The brigade said parts of the scaffolding surrounding the building, as well as the ground floor and the roof, were alight.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the building with four people treated at the scene, two people taken to hospital, and a "significant search and rescue operation" under way.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called at 2.44am on Monday with crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford, Barking and surrounding fire stations at the scene.

Station Commander Alan Bendell, who is at the scene of the fire, said: "The fire is producing heavy smoke and we're advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed.

"Two of the Brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders are being used at the scene as aerial water towers to assist with tackling the fire from height.

"Freshwater Road is closed to traffic, so please avoid the area where possible."

The London Fire Brigade said the building, which they described as a mixed-use residential and commercial building, was known to have "a number of fire safety issues".

A planning application from 2023 shows that the building was covered in "non-compliant" cladding.

The scaffolding around the building was put in place to remove the cladding on the fifth and sixth floors when the fire started.

Plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the sky as 40 fire engines and 225 firefighters responded.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

