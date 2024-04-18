Karen Matthews 'over the moon' over death of daughter Shannon's kidnapper Michael Donovan

18 April 2024, 15:05 | Updated: 18 April 2024, 15:48

Karen Matthews, dubbed the Britain's 'worst mother', is said to be 'over the moon' after hearing that her former partner Michael Donovan died on Tuesday, following a battle with throat cancer
Karen Matthews, dubbed the Britain's 'worst mother', is said to be 'over the moon' after hearing that her former partner Michael Donovan died on Tuesday, following a battle with throat cancer. Picture: Getty
Sukhmani Sethi

By Sukhmani Sethi

The evil mother of kidnapped Shannon Matthews is "over the moon" her daughter's co-kidnapper has died.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael Donovan, 54, was jailed following a sadistic plot to fake the kidnapping of nine-year-old Shannon in 2008, with the hope of cashing in on a £50,000 reward.

Twisted Donovan died this week from cancer.

Karen Matthews ventured out of her home today and was pictured for the first time since her daughter's kidnapper died.

She emerged from her flat and said: “I'm innocent, leave me alone."

Her boyfriend Paul Saunders told The Mirror: “She's over the moon that Donovan is dead. "It's the best news she's had in ages. Karen hopes that he rots in hell, we both do. Donovan is scum, we hope that he had a painful death."

READ MORE: Shannon Matthews' kidnapper Michael Donovan 'dies of cancer' 16 years after hiding schoolgirl in his bed for 3 weeks

READ MORE: Family of Shannon Matthews' sick kidnapper 'warned police to go to his house on day one of search'

Matthews has not seen daughter Shannon or any of her other children for "several years" and now lives with Sanders, with the pair thought be together for five years, in the south of England
Matthews has not seen daughter Shannon or any of her other children for "several years" and now lives with Sanders, with the pair thought be together for five years, in the south of England. Picture: Getty
Both Matthews and Donovan were sentenced to eight years at Leeds Crown Court in January 2009 after being convicted of kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice
Both Matthews and Donovan were sentenced to eight years at Leeds Crown Court in January 2009 after being convicted of kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice. Picture: Getty

He added: "She was told about it in a phone call and she screamed with happiness. She was punching the air because this man deserved to die. Good riddance to him."

The nation was gripped after a seemingly distraught Matthews appeared on TV 15 years go, appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to help find her missing daughter.

Sanders insisted on Matthews' innocence, saying that it was Donovan who "did the crime" and that Matthews "had nothing to do with it".

Both Matthews and Donovan were sentenced to eight years at Leeds Crown Court in January 2009 after being convicted of kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

Donovan, who later changed his name to Aiden Johnson, was diagnosed with stage-three throat cancer in February, and succumbed to his illness on Tuesday, after he collapsed at Three Valleys Hospital in Keighley, West Yorkshire, where he later died.

Matthews has not seen Shannon or any of her other children for "several years" and now lives with Sanders, with the pair thought be together for five years, in the south of England.

Matthews could be hearing shouting: 'I'm innocent, leave me alone," as she left her rundown flat.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stardust survivor Antoinette Keegan lost her two sisters Mary and Martina in the fire

Forty-eight victims of Stardust Fire in Dublin died unlawfully, inquest rules

A 92-year-old woman has been ordered to repay more than £7k to the DWP

92-year-old woman with dementia ordered to pay back £7,000 by DWP after error

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis
Reality star Georgia Harrison said her mum supported her throughout the case

Georgia Harrison says she 'might not have gone ahead' with Stephen Bear revenge porn case without mum's support
Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Football chiefs have agreed radical changes to the FA Cup

FA Cup scrapping replays as football chiefs announce radical overhaul of the competition

World News

See more World News

APTOPIX Trump Hush Money

Jury selection enters pivotal stretch as Trump’s hush money trial resumes

11 mins ago

Fire and smoke rise out of the Old Stock Exchange, Boersen, in Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen and Paris mayors discuss lessons learned after fires wreck landmarks

11 mins ago

California Google News

Google fires 28 staff after office sit-ins to protest cloud contract with Israel

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit