Man, 20, in critical condition after double hit and run 'involving Audi and Zip car' in north London

16 January 2023, 16:30

A man has been left in critical condition after being hit by two cars in Finsbury Park
A man has been left in critical condition after being hit by two cars in Finsbury Park. Picture: Twitter / @thenewlove / Alamy

By Hannah Holland

A pedestrian has been left critically injured in a horror crash in north London involving an Audi and a hire car.

The victim, a 20 year old man, was left fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by the two cars on a busy road in Finsbury Park.

Officers were called to the scene at around 2:40am on Monday morning.

The Met Police said an Audi, and a rented Zip hire car hit the man before fleeing the scene, leaving the man as he lay fighting for his life in the street.

He was rushed to hospital following the crash at the junction of Seven Sisters Road and Blackstock Road.

According to Scotland Yard, he is in 'critical condition'.

Both drivers failed to stop following the collision, and no arrests have been made yet.

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage from any drivers or commuters who may have dashcam footage from the scene.

They have asked anyone with information to contact police on 020 8246 9820 or 101 or to contact them via Twitter @MetCC

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

