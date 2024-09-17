News Agents go on stage with live show at Royal Albert Hall

17 September 2024, 12:05 | Updated: 17 September 2024, 12:08

The News Agents Podcast will take to the stage with a tour premiering at the Royal Albert Hall.

The News Agents Live On Stage will offer listeners an exclusive opportunity to experience Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall’s takes on the biggest stories in news and current affairs, in front of a live audience at the iconic Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 1 December 2024.

The News Agents Live On Stage marks the launch of Global’s plan to host more live podcast events, bringing fans their favourite shows from Global’s award-winning podcast slate, live and in person at venues across the UK.

Emily Maitlis said: “I’m delighted that we’re taking The News Agents on the road and I’m excited to see and hear from our brilliant listeners at our first live show at The Royal Albert Hall in December.”

The News Agents will appear Live on Stage
The News Agents will appear Live on Stage. Picture: Global

Jon Sopel said it would be an opportunity for “a lot of fun and laughter” as well as the News Agents’ analysis and debate.

“I cannot think of a better venue to venture out of News Agents HQ for the first time than The Royal Albert Hall. The News Agents Live On Stage will bring all the analysis and debate from the podcast and no doubt a lot of fun and laughter too,” he said.

Lewis Goodall said: “I couldn’t be more excited for The News Agents Live On Stage. The size and reach of The News Agents has been like nothing I’ve experienced before, and the live show will take things to the next level.”

Tickets for The News Agents Live On Stage will be available on general sale from 10am on Friday 20 September and can be purchased through Global Player, the official app for all of Global’s radio stations, podcasts and playlists.

