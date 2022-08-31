'No snowflakes please!!': Backlash as Cheshire pub post controversial recruitment ad

31 August 2022, 13:50

"No snowflakes please!!" - Cheshire Pub's controversial recruitment ad
"No snowflakes please!!" - Cheshire Pub's controversial recruitment ad. Picture: Facebook

By Cameron Kerr

A Cheshire pub on the look out for a new chef received a mixed reaction online, after writing 'no snowflakes please!!' in the job advertisement placed on a blackboard outside the premises.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Landlord of The Queen Anne pub in Warrington, Christopher Darnbrough justified the request by explaining his previous frustrations with 'flaky' employees who 'constantly' wanted time off.

The pub repeated its views on a Facebook post saying: "We are still looking for chefs to join our busy kitchen team.

"So if you want to be involved with serving and making the best homemade food that golborne (Sic) has to offer, are hardworking and not a snowflake pop in and have a chat with us or drop us a message."

Read more: Eurostar axes direct trains from London to Disneyland Paris over Brexit

Read more: 'You got me fired!': Anthony Scaramucci jokes with Emily Maitlis on first ep of The News Agents podcast

The advertisement has split opinion on social media, with one user enthusiastically commenting: "Snowflakes are taking over the world", while another bemoaned the post saying "I genuinely hope you find no one".

Mr Darnbrough said he is simply after someone who is "hard working" and "slightly eccentric" to run the pub, which describes itself as a "small family run free house" that prides itself on "serving good beer and great food".

"Since the lockdown we have had a lot of flaky people who don't want to work and just breeze in and out and are constantly wanting time off," said Mr Darnbrough.

He added: "Most people have seen the funny side."

UK News

See more UK News

Teen drug dealer jailed after 14 year old girl dies taking drugs he sold her

'Snapchat' drug dealer, 18, jailed after 14-year-old girl dies taking crystal MDMA at a sleepover

4 mins ago

Tributes to Princess Diana have been left outside Kensington Palace on the 25th anniversary of her death

Diana could have healed rift between William and Harry, mourners claim on 25th anniversary of her death

57 mins ago

A one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a huge hail stone

Girl, 1, dies after being hit by 4 inch hailstone as horror storm injures 30 in Spain

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Boxes at Mar-A-Lago

US Justice Department finds efforts to obstruct Trump investigation

17 mins ago

Demonstrators hold banners with an image of former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras on them

Spain violated political rights of Catalan officials, say UN experts

47 mins ago

Policemen at the scene of the crash

Dutch lorry crash death toll rises to seven

1 hour ago

The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

1 month ago

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

2 months ago

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

3 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London