'No snowflakes please!!': Backlash as Cheshire pub post controversial recruitment ad

By Cameron Kerr

A Cheshire pub on the look out for a new chef received a mixed reaction online, after writing 'no snowflakes please!!' in the job advertisement placed on a blackboard outside the premises.

Landlord of The Queen Anne pub in Warrington, Christopher Darnbrough justified the request by explaining his previous frustrations with 'flaky' employees who 'constantly' wanted time off.

The pub repeated its views on a Facebook post saying: "We are still looking for chefs to join our busy kitchen team.

"So if you want to be involved with serving and making the best homemade food that golborne (Sic) has to offer, are hardworking and not a snowflake pop in and have a chat with us or drop us a message."

The advertisement has split opinion on social media, with one user enthusiastically commenting: "Snowflakes are taking over the world", while another bemoaned the post saying "I genuinely hope you find no one".

Mr Darnbrough said he is simply after someone who is "hard working" and "slightly eccentric" to run the pub, which describes itself as a "small family run free house" that prides itself on "serving good beer and great food".

"Since the lockdown we have had a lot of flaky people who don't want to work and just breeze in and out and are constantly wanting time off," said Mr Darnbrough.

He added: "Most people have seen the funny side."