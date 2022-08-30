'You got me fired!': Anthony Scaramucci jokes with Emily Maitlis on first ep of The News Agents podcast

By Sophie Barnett

Former White House Communications chief Anthony Scaramucci jokes that Emily Maitlis 'got him fired' in The News Agents podcast.

In the debut episode of Global's latest podcast, which launched on Tuesday, Mr Scaramucci jokes with the host: "Am I able to tell people I lost my job because of you, Em?"

Mr Scaramucci, an American financier who served as the director of communications at the White House under Donald Trump in July 2017, continued: "You are so famous now, that like me telling people I lost my job because of Emily Maitlis, that would be a really good thing for me I think."

The News Agents is a brand new daily news podcast hosted by the UK's top journalists Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

Launching today on Global Player, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel will host new episodes every Monday to Thursday, with Lewis Goodall fronting every Friday.

In today's episode, named Trump: Prison or President?, The News Agents hear from two people who know Donald Trump inside out - his former acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and his former Director of Communications, Anthony Scaramucci.

It follows the FBI raiding the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month, as part of a probe into missing White House records.

Trump says he’s cooperating but last night senior Republican Lindsey Graham warned there will be riots on the streets if the former president is charged.

So could Trump really go to jail? And if he’s not convicted, could that relaunch him as America’s most likely next President?

