Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at the age of 94 to highlight climate struggle

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram. Picture: PA/Silverback Films

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram at the age of 94, saying saving the planet is a "communications challenge."

Sir David has been on television and radio for more than 60 years, but the legendary broadcaster is now exploring Insta, saying: “saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will.”

His account had over 180,000 followers not long after it launched.

He will use the platform to explain the current problems facing life on our planet.

His first post is a "special broadcast" in which he says: “The world is in trouble.

“Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying. Fish are disappearing from our oceans. The list goes on and on.”

Sir David will not be posting on the account himself, he has two people helping him manage it. Collaborators Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield, who have also worked on Attenborough’s upcoming film and book, will help run it.