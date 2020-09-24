Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at the age of 94 to highlight climate struggle

24 September 2020, 10:38 | Updated: 24 September 2020, 10:43

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram
Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram. Picture: PA/Silverback Films

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram at the age of 94, saying saving the planet is a "communications challenge."

Sir David has been on television and radio for more than 60 years, but the legendary broadcaster is now exploring Insta, saying: “saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will.”

His account had over 180,000 followers not long after it launched.

He will use the platform to explain the current problems facing life on our planet.

His first post is a "special broadcast" in which he says: “The world is in trouble.

View this post on Instagram

David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.

A post shared by A Life On Our Planet (@davidattenborough) on

“Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying. Fish are disappearing from our oceans. The list goes on and on.”

Sir David will not be posting on the account himself, he has two people helping him manage it. Collaborators Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield, who have also worked on Attenborough’s upcoming film and book, will help run it.

UK News

See more UK News

Matt Hancock has warned against casual sex due to the risk of transmitting coronavirus

Matt Hancock warns over casual sex Covid-19 risk

7 mins ago

Alexandra Wilson said she was mistaken for a defendant three times in one day

Black barrister shares account of how she was repeatedly mistaken for defendant at court

52 mins ago

According to reports the Chancellor's plans will include VAT cuts, loans for hard hit businesses and wage subsidies.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak launches his 'Winter Economic Plan'

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

A whale in the water

More pilot whales rescued from Australia’s worst mass beaching

2 mins ago

Kataza eats discarded waste

South African baboon evicted after raiding homes

12 mins ago

Tiny Rubik's Cube

Tiny Rubik’s Cube goes on sale in Japan to mark 40th anniversary

42 mins ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak is set to address MPs in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is the chancellor's statement today?

3 hours ago

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will speak in the Commons tomorrow

Is the furlough scheme going to be extended by Chancellor Rishi Sunak?

17 hours ago

It has been six months since the UK was put into coronavirus lockdown

Lockdown: Six months on, what are the key events in UK's Covid-19 fight?

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London