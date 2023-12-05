Overseas staff bring valuable skills and perspectives enriching the care experience for all, writes Professor Martin Green

Overseas staff bring valuable skills and perspectives enriching the care experience for all, writes Professor Martin Green. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Professor Martin Green OBE

Professor Green is the Chief Executive, Care England

The care sector plays a crucial role in providing support and assistance to vulnerable people. However, in recent years, there has been a growing shortage of staff in the care sector, leading to increased pressure on existing workers and an inability to match increasing needs with more capacity.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One solution to this problem is to recruit overseas staff to fill the gaps in the workforce, which Skills for Care identified were standing at above 152,000.

Social care is made up of a range of different services such as home care, nursing and residential care for older people and a range of services for people with learning disabilities and autism or physical disabilities and there are several reasons why the care sector needs overseas staff.

Firstly, the ageing population is a significant factor contributing to the shortage of staff in the care sector. As the number of older people increases, the demand for care services also rises.

However, the local workforce alone cannot meet this demand. Recruiting overseas staff can help bridge this gap and ensure there are enough skilled staff to provide quality care to the older population.

Secondly, overseas staff bring a diverse range of skills and experiences to the care sector. They often have different cultural backgrounds and perspectives, which can enrich the care provided to individuals from diverse backgrounds.

This diversity can help create a more inclusive and culturally sensitive care environment, where individuals feel understood and respected.

Furthermore, overseas staff often have specialised skills and qualifications that are in high demand in the care sector. For example, many care services have a shortage of nurses, and recruiting overseas staff can help alleviate this shortage.

These nurses bring valuable expertise and knowledge that can enhance the quality of care provided.

In addition, overseas staff can help address the issue of staff burnout and turnover in the care sector.

The shortage of staff often leads to increased workloads and stress for existing workers, which can result in burnout and high turnover rates, which the current data shows are running at over 30%.

By recruiting overseas staff, the workload can be distributed more evenly, reducing the strain on existing workers and improving staff retention rates.

In conclusion, the care sector needs overseas staff to address the shortage of workers, bring diverse skills and experiences, alleviate staff burnout, contribute to the economy, and reduce social isolation among people receiving care.

Recruiting overseas staff can help ensure that people who need support services receive the quality care they deserve and that overseas staff maintain the sustainability of the care sector.