From a friend: This is indefensible, we need to temporarily suspend the sale of arms to Israel, says Nick Ferrari

3 April 2024, 07:42

Nick Ferrari

By Nick Ferrari

If you've been listening to me through the six-plus months of this horror as it's played out in the Middle East, you'll know that in most instances, I can see the Israeli side.

If you've listened for any time, you'll know that I've referenced, and I always make a point of saying this, that I'm privileged to serve on the Board of CST, which is a Jewish charity protecting Jewish people in this country.

I've also had the privilege of attending many Jewish functions, dinners, and I've been handed various awards down the years, I've also been facilitated a trip to Israel.

So I suppose, in a way, certainly I will always be a friend of Jewish people in this country as I would do the same if there was Muslim organisation to all organised similar events, I would take part.

So certainly, I'm a friend of Jewish people, which I suppose makes me a friend of Israel.

And sometimes it takes a friend to tell a friend where they're going wrong.

And that is this moment.

This is indefensible.

I've made a point of actually getting in a little earlier than usual to read as much as I possibly can about the events that led to the death of the seven aid workers.

And every single fact is horrific, not least, the fact their vehicles were all clearly displayed as carrying aid workers because they have the various emblems and everything else.

Did you know they're also operating on routes that are approved by the Israeli Defence Forces.

So these are routes that they know, these vehicles go down to facilitate aid getting into Gaza.

So they're clearly marked vehicles on pre-designated routes. And supposedly, we're told the precision of the Israeli military, which we're meant to believe is one of the greatest on Earth, with three separate strikes, with time apart from them, authorised I read by needs a senior military figure, it needs a military lawyer, whatever that is. And he's an area commander, and still this went ahead.

So from one friend to another, this has to stop.

And I would suggest that at the very least, when you consider that it is possible, I don't know anything about drone missiles, but presumably, it's possible.

The missiles that we sell to Israel, have just killed three of our own citizens along with four other innocent workers.

All of the Britons I understand who served in the military, some with a degree of distinction, and it could have been our own missiles that killed them.

I would suggest now is the time that we suspend, temporarily suspend the sale of arms to Israel, because some message has to get through.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

