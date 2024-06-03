The Tories have given up on this election so they can win the next one

3 June 2024, 16:48 | Updated: 3 June 2024, 17:29

Rishi Sunak could be playing 4D chess
Rishi Sunak could be playing 4D chess. Picture: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia / Getty Images
James Perkins

By James Perkins

Their MPs stood down in their droves. Some have even gone on holiday. Why does it feel like the Conservatives have already given up on this election? Because they have - and they’re already preparing for the next one.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Every action Rishi Sunak has taken over the last two weeks is longtermist.

He calls an election for July - just before inflation is expected to nudge up slightly. That will be the first (disingenuous) attack line against a new government.

"They’ve only been in a month and the economy is already struggling."

Then small boat crossings surge over a period of hot weather. And since Labour will have scrapped the Rwanda plan, something they describe as ‘inhumane', Sunak and co can blame them for it.

"Boat crossings were coming down until you ended the Rwanda plan."

Then Labour face an incredibly tough financial situation. The Conservatives have already spent all the money on tax cuts. So either they’ll have to reverse them ("Labour raising taxes as usual!") or do what they can with the limited headroom they’re afforded ("They’ve barely changed anything!").

Every crime will be blamed on Labour’s inability to get a grip on law and order. But a more ruthless approach is impossible because the Conservatives have already filled up the prisons (there are only 500 spaces left in male jails in the whole of the UK).

Some of the more bizarre policy announcements may begin to make sense as time goes on. If there’s renewed aggression from Russia or another rogue state, the state of the armed forces will come into question.

It doesn’t matter that the Conservatives presided over a 14 year period in which the size of the army dropped from 190,000 to 126,000.

What matters is that Sunak ‘had a plan’ to fix this: National Service. And he’s got a history of positioning himself as a Cassandra-like figure. During his futile leadership debates with Liz Truss, he warned that her plans would crash the pound.

When his prediction materialised, it was very easy for him to present himself as the ‘adult in the room’ in comparison and swoop into the vacant Number 10.

But I don’t think he’s doing this in order to triumphantly return to Downing Street in five years’ time. I think he's in part doing it so the Conservatives can - but for his personal benefit, the explanation is simple: Good optics.

He wants to be off in America, nodding back over the Atlantic to the mess he’s left to sagely say “I wouldn’t have done that” or “I could have prevented that.”

But is this really 4D chess from Sunak? There is one other more simple explanation for the baffling decisions of the last two weeks. Maybe he’s just bad at this.

________

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position. To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

LBC’s Anousha Gledhill reflects on the scenes outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York, where Trump was convicted.

No trip to the USA is complete without MAGA fanatics - especially when Trump is found guilty

2 days ago

Rishi Sunak was questioned on Partygate.

Rishi Sunak hoped the ghosts of Covid past would not come back to haunt him - but voters never forget

3 days ago

The impact of VAT on our school puts us at considerable risk of closure, as it does for small schools across the UK

Charging VAT on independent school fees is a tax on parents - and it doesn't make economic sense

4 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

26 days ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

1 month ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Airlines are expected to change guidance on wearing seatbelts and are considering how to encourage customers to strap in for the whole flight even when the seatbelt sign is off.

Plane passengers to be told to always wear seatbelts during flights after Singapore Airlines turbulence that killed passenger
Nigel Farage is to stand in the General Election

'I've changed my mind': Nigel Farage standing to be Reform MP after last minute U-turn

UK had its warmest spring on record, new figures reveal

UK had its warmest spring on record...but also one of the wettest, Met Office figures reveal
Yves Bissouma, 27, and his partner were allegedly attacked by two hooded assailants outside the Majestic Barriere hotel in Cannes around 4am on Sunday

Tottenham star Yves Bissouma 'tear gassed and mugged' in France as attackers make off with £260,000 watch
Maldives bans Israeli passport holders from entering country over Gaza conflict

Israel tells citizens to leave Maldives after island's government bans nationals over Gaza war
Baby Zackary Blades and his aunt Karlene Warner, 30, died after the crash on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M)

Mother's tribute as baby son and sister killed in horror crash as man due in court

Ian Towning has issued a message of thanks for all the support he has receieved since the attack

Celebrity antiques dealer shares update after being 'smashed to bits' by hammer-wielding thugs during £100,000 raid
The woman presented at hospital with slurred speech and extreme tiredness, only to be discharged with a diagnosis of being drunk - despite saying she had not been drinking.

Woman who visited A&E seven times and was 3.5 times UK drink-drive limit - was drunk on her own gut bacteria
Fungus the Bogeyman and a Jules Verne tale are among the banned books

Fungus the Bogeyman and a Jules Verne classic are among the books banned from libraries after a single complaint
Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public