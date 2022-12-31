Best of 2022: Iain Dale brands this caller a 'natural born idiot' for criticising Boris Johnson's visit to Volodymyr Zelenskyy

31 December 2022, 09:00

By Grace Parsons

Iain Dale brands this caller a 'natural born idiot' after the caller labels Boris Johnson as a 'coward' following his visit to Ukraine back in April.

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

After Boris Johnson was invited by President Zelenskyy to Ukraine back in April, this caller labelled the former Prime Minister a "coward" and "natural born liar" after he claims "he went there unannounced".

Iain corrected the caller saying: "He didn't just turn up, he was invited by President Zelenskyy because he considers Britain their main supportive ally in this war."

After the caller compared Boris Johnson's visit to Ukraine to the Chancellor of Austria's visit to Moscow, Iain pointed out: "There's no fighting in Moscow, that didn't take any bravery at all."

Iain further hit back: "You're a natural born idiot frankly...I am on the side of Boris Johnson going into Ukraine because unfortunately you will see all the good in any foreign leader who does anything but you can't see any good in your own Prime Minister regardless of what he does."

The caller exclaimed: "He is the most corrupt Prime Minister the UK ever had and you know it!"

"You are typical of the armchair troll who thinks that he knows best about what a Prime Minister should do and when a PM expresses support for an ally...I think maybe you ought to think a little bit more deeply about these things rather than react with absolute bile," Iain concluded.

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year. Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

shelagh christmas

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties

19 hours ago

James O'Brien Christmas

Best of 2022: James O'Brien says that his 'job is harder than manual labour'

1 day ago

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

1 day ago

Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Jeremy Corbyn should 'take a lot of the blame' for Boris Johnson's conduct, says caller

2 days ago

Shelagh best 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty caller slams previous caller's outrage over the rail strikes in spiralling takedown

2 days ago

James best of

Best of 2022: James O'Brien absolutely destroys Brexiteer after Brexiteer

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

US news anchor Barbara Walters

Trailblazing US news anchor Barbara Walters dies aged 93

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died days after Pope Francis called for prayers

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95 days after Francis called for prayers for his predecessor
Pele will lie on the Santos pitch for 24 hours

Pelé will be buried in 14-floor 'super-cemetery' with a museum and waterfall after lying-in-state on football pitch
In his New Year message, Rishi Sunak warned the problems the UK is facing won't "go away" in 2023, and acknowledged the last 12 months have been "tough".

Rishi Sunak warns UK's problems 'won't go away' in 2023 and admits last 12 months were 'tough' in New Year message
Flabbergasted shoppers have posted pictures on social media of supermarket shelves stocked with Easter eggs only days after Christmas.

Shoppers stunned as Easter eggs appear on supermarket shelves 100 days before Spring holiday
The Lionesses dominate the honours list

Lionesses roar again as England women's football stars dominate honours list

Tate will now be held for 30 days

Andrew Tate will be kept in prison another 30 days, Romanian police say

The four students were stabbed to death in their beds as they slept

Idaho suspect charged as SWAT team descends on mountain town to catch man after four students murdered in their beds
We need to 'wise up' about what our phones are doing to our mental health

Author Robert Wigley says we need to 'wrestle control of our attention' away from our phones
Caller praises Andrew Tate for 'empowering masculinity'

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who says Andrew Tate has 'empowered masculinity’