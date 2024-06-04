Cross Question with Iain Dale 4/06 | Watch again

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale 4.6.24

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Zack Polanski - Deputy leader of the Green Party

Munira Wilson - From the Liberal Democrats

Polly Toynbee - Columnist for The Guardian

Annabel Denham - Deputy comment editor at the Daily Telegraph

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.