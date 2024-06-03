Cross Question with Iain Dale 3/06 | Watch again

3 June 2024, 22:21

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 03/06/24

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Stella Creasy - Labour Party
  • Sir Alan Duncan - Former Conservative Foreign Office minister
  • Gina Miller - Leader of the True and Fair Party
  • Anne McElvoy - Broadcaster & executive editor at POLITICO Europe

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

