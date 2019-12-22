Andrew Castle warns of "absolute disaster" if Labour elect a far-left leader

22 December 2019, 12:11 | Updated: 22 December 2019, 12:29

Andrew Castle has claimed another far-left Labour leader would be an "absolute disaster" for the party.

In an explosive monologue, the LBC presenter told listeners "you've got to be out of your mind if you are a Labour supporter and you put somebody like a Corbyn candidate in".

"It was not the media taking anybody down. It wasn't a conspiracy of billionaires. It was the people of this country who looked and just went, 'he's unfit,' it's quite simple.

"Listen to everything that you hear on the doorstep and then you would think about putting a Corbyn continuity candidate in the top?" the presenter said.

Roy Hattersley has called on Labour MPs to challenge a new far-left Labour leader
Andrew was responding to comments made by former Labour leader Roy Hattersley, where he called on Labour MPs to challenge Rebecca Long-Bailey is she was elected leader of the party.

"Whether you like Rebecca Long-Bailey or not, it's exactly what Roy Hattersley, the former deputy leader said this morning and he's absolutely right.

"You're not going to get somebody in who doesn't look like they're going to love the country, who doesn't look like they're going to look after the people and the security of this country, who doesn't like NATO, who seems to side with Russians and a lot of other baddies - it doesn't look right."

