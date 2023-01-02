Andrew Castle: I would say the NHS has failed

By Sam Sholli

The NHS has failed, according to Andrew Castle.

Andrew said: "Listen, we ask ourself the question - 'is the NHS failing?'.

"I don't know how you define that or not.

"I would say that the answer is that is has failed.

"The outcomes at the moment are appalling. They weren't good. A year, two years, three years ago they weren't great. They're now very, very bad."

He also stated: "The Tories right now - because they're going to lose the next election anyway or that's the heavy expectation - do something radical.

"Actually take the NHS and say it isn't working, it can't possibly go on like this, we're going to reform - like Wes Streeting did two or three weeks ago.

"Even Wes Streeting - Shadow Health [Secretary] - even he said it's no longer the envy of the world.

"And that's true, isn't it?"