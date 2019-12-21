Anti-racism campaigner: Boris Johnson's election victory proves the UK is racist

21 December 2019, 10:10

Responding to Stormzy's comments that the UK is racist, an anti-racism campaigner accused the UK of "ecocide" in Africa and blame Boris Johnson for a lot of it.

Kofi Mawuli Klu is from the Pan African Reparations Coalition in Europe and is an anti-racism campaigner.

Mawuli Klu agreed with Stormzy said we "definitely" live in a racist country.

He said: "This is a racist society, made worse by the recent General Election result with Boris Johnson, imagine, as the Prime Minister.

It exposes the fundamentally racist global appetite, white supremacist, fascist orientation and mindsets of the British Establishment."

Picture: PA

He explained: "Those who wield power have time and time demonstrated that they are racist."

Kofi Mawuli Klu added: "Boris Johnson seems to be following that Churchill tradition of promoting British white supremacy."

He explained that by rejecting Jeremy Corbyn, the public missed an opportunity to reject racism.

He said: "The British electorate is poisoned by the toxins of white supremacy and racism."

He later argued that Britain is "terrorising our people in Africa" and is "responsible for ecocide" there.

