TV Comedy Producer Pays Tribute To "Charming" Dame June Whitfield

TV comedy producer Jon Plowman pays tribute to "charming" Dame June Whitfield, who has died aged 93.

Speaking to Andrew Castle on LBC, Mr Plowman said: "Every Christmas up until recently she would play the fairy godmother in panto, and fairy godmother is absolutely who she was most of the time".

"She was entirely benign and charming and smiley and very good to have on board, and I think that's why her career lasted so long."

The actress made her first appearance in Jennifer Saunders' sitcom Absolutely Fabulous playing Edina Monsoon's mother, and had roles in the Carry On films and on stage.

Dame June also appeared in Jonathan Creek, Doctor Who, Coronation Street and EastEnders.

She was granted an OBE at the 1985 Birthday Honours, and was made a CBE in 1998.