Dawn Butler "carried on as if the world is going to end": Met Police Federation Chair

10 August 2020, 15:56 | Updated: 10 August 2020, 16:15

By Seán Hickey

The Chair of the Met Police Federation told LBC that Dawn Butler's traffic stop in Hackney was "clearly not" evidence of institutional racism.

Ken Marsh has "no objections," to the actions of officers that stopped Dawn Butler MP in Hackney on Sunday afternoon, and maintained that officers have "the right to ask any person any question," after the MP for Brent criticised the line of questioning of officers.

Andrew Castle asked the Chair of the Met Police Federation what he thought of Dawn Butler's assertions that her stop is evidence of systemic racism in the police force.

"What disappoints me more than anything else is this is an individual who holds a position of power and prestige above people," said Mr Marsh.

"She took this simple stop and has carried on as if the world has come to an end."

He added that the Labour MP was "treated very fairly," and she even admitted that herself. He wondered "how is this institutional racism what my colleagues did and the actions they took? It's not, it's clearly not."

Andrew argued with Mr Marsh that they both "don't know what it is to be black," adding that they "don't know what it's like to be stopped 15, 20, 30 times a year."

He asked the Chair of the Met Federation what the police can do to prevent the resentment felt by many towards the force.

Mr Marsh suggested that the police can simply stop doing their job and then we will see the consequences. He reminded Andrew that when Theresa May curbed stop and search "knife crime went up 71%, young males were being stabbed to death," telling Andrew that we cant have this happen again.

"If you want us to do our job in terms of policing, then the community has to make decisions around what we should do," he said, maintaining that "there was nothing wrong in that incident, it was dealt with properly by the police."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien had some facts for people who say France should do more for migrants

James O'Brien's proof the UK is doing less than its fair share for migrants

4 hours ago

James O'Brien heard about the contract given out for PPE

The story behind the government's £252m contract for facemasks the NHS can't use

4 days ago

James O'Brien heard some shocking stories about the Track & Trace system

Covid contact tracer "has made just two calls since May" - but was still offered overtime

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

International community must "back off" to allow Lebanon shape its future

International community must "back off" to allow Lebanon shape its future
Caller's cancer-stricken husband left in limbo by daughter's actions

Caller's cancer-stricken husband left in limbo by daughter's actions

Prisoner among four seriously injured as prison van overturns in crash on A27

Ex-Belarus presidential candidate accuses EU of 'cowardly silence' over 'fraudulent' election