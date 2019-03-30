Dominic Grieve Responds To Losing Vote Of Confidence: Tory Manifesto "Undeliverable"

30 March 2019, 07:57

Remain-backing Tory MP Dominic Grieve said that the election manifesto of his party is "completely undeliverable" as he responds to losing a vote of confidence in his own constituency.

The former attorney general Dominic Grieve lost a motion of confidence in his constituency by 182 votes to 131.

The Conservative MP, who backs a second referendum, told Andrew Castle that his party's election manifesto is "completely undeliverable" and that leaving the European Union is a "major historic mistake".

Mr Grieve added that he believed there was "quite a lot of evidence" that his Conservative Association has attracted a lot of members encouraged by Brexit-donor Arron Banks to support campaigns against him.

More to follow.

