Essex Police Federation Chair Asks Home Secretary To Unblock Them On Twitter

27 July 2019, 08:47 | Updated: 27 July 2019, 08:56

The Chair of Essex Police Federation has asked the Home Secretary to unblock the staff association's Twitter account.

The Chair of Essex Police Federation has called on the newly appointed Home Secretary, Priti Patel, to unblock the the staff association on Twitter, following a spat over cuts to police funding.

Talking on LBC, Steve Taylor criticised the Essex MP for blocking the Federation on Twitter and questioned whether it was a necessary action to take at the time.

He said: "Our local MP, the now Home Secretary, blocked our official account of our Federation as it was challenging MPs over austerity and the cuts.

"That position has never been reversed and now we find ourselves with a local Essex MP as the Home Secretary.

"Our members in Essex are interested in getting the block to be unblocked, and perhaps have a conversation with the Home Secretary as to why that was necessary at the time."

