Former Minister: "Boris Is Talking A Bigger Game Than He Can Play"

27 July 2019, 09:30 | Updated: 27 July 2019, 09:37

The former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has questioned whether Boris Johnson can deliver on his promises.

David Mellor, a former cabinet minister under John Major, has aired concerns about Boris Johnson's ability to deliver on his Brexit promises.

In an interview with LBC, Mr Mellor said that new Prime Minister was "talking a bigger game than he can play".

He said: "What stands in the way is an agreement negotiated by civil servants without political direction, which the EU now say we have to stick to.

"I think it's a mess, and the question is whether Boris' performance three years late can stop it being a mess.

"Are the EU going to blink? Or is Boris going to be forced to conclude that he can't actually deliver on a no deal Brexit."

