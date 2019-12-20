Furious Irish caller rows with Andrew Pierce after labelling Brexit a "cult"

20 December 2019, 20:29 | Updated: 20 December 2019, 20:37

An Irish caller who was angry at the EU Referendum result in 2016 has labelled Brexit a "cult", prompting an angry response from LBC's Andrew Pierce.

Dahi in Dublin accused Andrew of being "disingenuous or ill informed" and wanted to correct him on the claim that the five EU presidents were unelected.

"Let me turn that around," the caller said. "Did you vote for the Queen? Did you vote for Black Rod? Did you vote for the Speaker of the House of Commons? Or did you vote for any of the members of the House of Lords?

"With respect to the EU president - all of whom are nominated and elected by nationally elected governments."

"It's a carve-up!" shouted Andrew.

Tensions between Leave and Remain voters have risen sharply since the EU Referendum in 2016
Tensions between Leave and Remain voters have risen sharply since the EU Referendum in 2016. Picture: PA Images

"You can call me disingenuous. It's a complete carve-up. Basically, it's done in backroom deals with the Commissioners."

The five EU Presidents are of the European Commission, the European Parliament, the Euro Summit, the Eurogroup and European Central Bank.

"You carry on but you're not going to convince me Dahi," Andrew said.

Dahi replied by calling Brexit supporters a "cult", suggesting they don't listen to "reason and logic".

"I've never heard of a cult which has got 17.4 million people in it in one country," responded Dahi.

