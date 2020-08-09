Achieving herd immunity through Covid-19 vaccine needs a "huge global effort"

9 August 2020, 08:58

By Seán Hickey

This public health expert said people will have to curb their anxiety about vaccines and treatments for Covid-19 to help bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end.

Dr. Gabriel Scally is visiting Professor of Public Health at the University of Bristol and a member of the Independent SAGE. He was speaking to Andrew Castle after reports that just over half of the UK population are confident in getting a vaccine for Covid-19 when it is brought on stream.

Dr Scally accepted that "people are very anxious about Covid-19 but they're uncertain how to react to it," and said the uncertainty around a vaccine is understandable.

He called for education and communication programmes at a local level to help bring the public confidence for a vaccine and make it easier to vaccinate more people faster.

Andrew argued that even while people remain skeptical of a vaccine, "the critical care survival rate is around the same as pneumonia," and the science behind treating Covid-19 is getting better by the day. Dr Scally agreed.

Going back to the topic of a vaccine, Dr Scally said that "now we're going to have to go back and talk about getting herd immunity through having the vaccine," but warned that a vaccine can only work when the uptake is "really, really high."

Andrew wondered how the Independent SAGE member would reassure people who are anxious about a vaccine.

Dr Scally then listed out all the diseases we have eradicated because of vaccination, telling Andrew that "vaccines have been a wonderful gift to humankind."

He was cautious to remind Andrew that it will take "a huge global effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible," so we may be able to eradicate Covid-19, or live with it.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard about the contract given out for PPE

The story behind the government's £252m contract for facemasks the NHS can't use

3 days ago

James O'Brien heard some shocking stories about the Track & Trace system

Covid contact tracer "has made just two calls since May" - but was still offered overtime

4 days ago

James O'Brien had a very strong message for Matt Hancock

James O'Brien has a personal message for Matt Hancock

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Boris Johnson "isn't the person to lecture teachers on moral duty" says union leader

Boris Johnson "isn't the person to lecture teachers on moral duty" says union leader
Border force acting as a "taxi service" for migrants, says former MOD chief

Border force acting as a "taxi service" for migrants, claims former MOD chief
Teachers and Unions need "can-do attitude" to reopen schools, says Children's Commissioner

Teachers and Unions need "can-do attitude" to reopen schools, says Children's Commissioner

South Korea: At least 30 dead in landslides and floods as monsoon nears all-time record