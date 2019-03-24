Theresa May Is Prime Minister 'In Name Only', Lord Heseltine Says

24 March 2019, 16:54

The former Tory deputy Prime Minister said that nobody in the party is expressing a view favourable of Theresa May amid conflicting ideas on how to resolve the Brexit impasse.

Amid speculation that the Prime Minister is fighting off a Cabinet coup, Lord Heseltine said Theresa May is now only in her position 'in name only'.

Mrs May has fallen under pressure to set a date for her departure from Number 10 in an effort to gain support for her Brexit deal in Parliament.

But speaking to Andrew Castle, the former Tory deputy Prime Minister said: "I think she's gone in all but name.

"Just look at the newspapers, they reflect a party in which everybody is expressing a view and virtually nobody's expressing a view in favour of the Prime Minister.

"The other thing that sticks out of the papers is that nobody's got the first idea of what's going to happen.

"There are various suggestions, proposals, outcomes, outlines, but today at this time you don't know and no-one can know how this is going to be resolved."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien looked through Dominic Raab's comments

James O'Brien Takes Apart Dominic Raab's Comments One-By-One

2 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien On Brexit: I Have Contempt For The Conmen & Compassion For The Conned

2 days ago

Lorries queue up on the M20 towards the Port of Dover

No-Deal Brexit: Experts Tell Us How Leaving EU Without A Deal Will Affect British Business

2 days ago

Brexit

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

David Lammy expresses disappointment that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was absent at the People's Vote march

David Lammy Disappointed By Jeremy Corbyn's Absence At People's Vote March
David Lammy in the LBC studio

David Lammy's Passionate Statement On The Duty Of An MP

Parkland school shooting: Second survivor takes own life, report says
Theresa May and David Lammy

David Lammy: We Have Been Humiliated, Theresa May Should Go

Maajid Nawaz reacts to the suggestion David Lidington could take over as Prime Minister

Maajid Nawaz: David Lidington Is The 'Fall Guy' For Michael Gove
Theresa May and Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage: Theresa May Has One Last Chance To Make Brexit Right