It's Hard To Know What's True And What Is Not After 36 Years

"If there is no recollection at all on one side, shouldn't the burden of proof be on the person who is accusing?"

Andrew Castle warns the prosecution of historic sex cases is not easy because "it often turns out to be one person's recollection against another person's recollection."

"If there is no recollection at all on one side, shouldn't the burden of proof be on the person who is accusing?

"And don't tell me that 36 years is not with gaps in the memory, it's not easy."

Andrew Castle. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, Andrew said: "This man's head is on the block. His career and reputation will not survive this. It's done. Is that fair?

"On the other hand, is it not right that when central misconduct has taken place, that the perpetrator is punished?"