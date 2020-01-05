Ken Livingstone accuses Trump of intervening in Iran for oil

Ken Liningstone argued that American wars are never about creating a peaceful democracy - and Trump's intervention in Iran by killing Soleimani is no different.

Andrew Castle asked the former Mayor of London why the left struggle to support Trump.

Livingstone replied: "I mean, all my life America been going into wars and telling us it's all about democracy. It's always been about America's economic interest.

"I mean, every single American intervention in the Middle East has been a disaster. They've overthrown one government after another, and then 20, 30 years later, there's still a civil war going on. Terrorism is being fed.

Ken Livingstone accuses Trump of intervening in Iran for oil. Picture: PA

"I mean, literally, why I've always found myself on the same side with Jeremy Corbyn, we have we have voted against all the involvement in America's wars.

"I mean, going to war in Iraq, it was all based on a lie. We've been told Saddam Hussein had nuclear weapons but there none whatsoever.

"The reason America invaded Iraq was that it wanted control of its oil and that's what this is all about."

He then commented: "I'm opposed to almost every government on the face of the planet because most of them are pretty horrendous but America's interventions and wars has not been about creating a wonderful peaceful democracy."