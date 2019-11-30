London Bridge: Black cab driver tearfully urges Londoners not to be frightened

30 November 2019, 09:57

The cabbie called in to encourage Londoners to keep coming in to the city - and to not be afraid.

John was driving to London Bridge as the attack happened.

He was just around the corner from the attack, next to Borough Market.

The caller saw people running towards him and he was told to ditch his cab.

London Bridge: Tearful cabbie urges Londoners not to be frightened
London Bridge: Tearful cabbie urges Londoners not to be frightened. Picture: PA

He waited around for almost five hours in the freezing cold.

He said: "Listen, I'm a cab driver of 23+ years, we put up with this all the time.

"I want to say to anybody who's frightened, anybody who's thinking of not coming in, come in.

Please come in."

He added: "How many times do we have to say 'we've got to learn by our mistakes'."

