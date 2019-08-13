My Sons Live In London So I Sent Them Stab Vests, Worried Father Tells LBC

This caller told LBC that he lives in Kent, where he feels "totally safe," however his sons live in London and he is so worried about them and he bought them stab vests.

Speaking to Andrew Castle he said that he was "so sick" of hearing crime reports near where they live, he went on Amazon and bought them "very thin" stab vests.

Andrew Castle challenged Bill, the caller, and said it was "weird."

While Bill agreed with Andrew that it was weird, he said there have been "so many stabbings of young men" the father said he "wanted to do something to protect them."

Stab Vests are available for sale on the internet. Picture: LBC

His fears revolved around the statistics of younger men who are stabbed in London in seemingly motiveless attacks.

Bill and Andrew spoke about New York in the 80s and the police tactics there, how the authorities clamped down on the most minor of crime.

Amazingly the caller said his sons "didn't think it was that crazy," he said he was "regularly" being sent pictures of "the crime scenes outside their flats, where people had been stabbed."

Emotively, he said he just wanted to feel he was doing "something positive."

Bill said he feared London was heading for a "dystopian future."

Watch the whole shocking call in the video at the top of the page.