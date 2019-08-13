My Sons Live In London So I Sent Them Stab Vests, Worried Father Tells LBC

13 August 2019, 16:47

This caller told LBC that he lives in Kent, where he feels "totally safe," however his sons live in London and he is so worried about them and he bought them stab vests.

Speaking to Andrew Castle he said that he was "so sick" of hearing crime reports near where they live, he went on Amazon and bought them "very thin" stab vests.

Andrew Castle challenged Bill, the caller, and said it was "weird."

While Bill agreed with Andrew that it was weird, he said there have been "so many stabbings of young men" the father said he "wanted to do something to protect them."

Stab Vests are available for sale on the internet
Stab Vests are available for sale on the internet. Picture: LBC

His fears revolved around the statistics of younger men who are stabbed in London in seemingly motiveless attacks.

Bill and Andrew spoke about New York in the 80s and the police tactics there, how the authorities clamped down on the most minor of crime.

Amazingly the caller said his sons "didn't think it was that crazy," he said he was "regularly" being sent pictures of "the crime scenes outside their flats, where people had been stabbed."

Emotively, he said he just wanted to feel he was doing "something positive."

Bill said he feared London was heading for a "dystopian future."

Watch the whole shocking call in the video at the top of the page.

Amazingly, Bill is not the only parent buying their children stab vests on Amazon
Amazingly, Bill is not the only parent buying their children stab vests on Amazon. Picture: LBC

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Tom Swarbrick was shocked by the things Richard told him about prisons

Prison Officer's Shocking Account Of Serial Killers Being Treated Like Rock Stars

1 day ago

James O'Brien tries to summon up some bulldog spirit

James O'Brien's Caller Says No-Deal Brexit Will Be Fine Because Of "Bulldog Spirit"

4 days ago

Nick Ferrari rowed with this caller over the effects of a no-deal Brexit

Nick Ferrari's Withering Response To Caller Scaremongering Over No-Deal Brexit

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Andrew Castle criticised a Remainer for his patronising tone

Andrew Castle Tells Remainer His "Patronising Tone" Is "Another Vote For A Populist Government"

Brexit

US delays China tariffs for laptops and mobile phones

Brexit: Boris Johnson's plans could face three critical tests in a week
Darren Grimes said he has been taken to court by Jolyon Maugham QC,

Darren Grimes Brands Brexit Court Case "Americanisation Of Our Politics"