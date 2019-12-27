Nigel Farage has had a "positive impact on politics," says health minister

This is what the health minister said when asked if Nigel Farage deserves a knighthood.

"Would you give Nigel Farage a knighthood?" asked Andrew, "does he deserve one?"

"Nigel Farage has clearly had a big impact on our national politics," said Edward Argar, "people will take a different view whether that's positive or negative. But he certainly had a positive impact.

"Whether you love him or loathe him, Nigel Farage certainly had a big impact on our politics."