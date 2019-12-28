Nigel Farage would turn down a knighthood, argues former UKIP politician

The Brexit campaigner thinks Nigel Farage deserbes a knighthood.

But Steven Woolfe, who has previously run for the UKIP leadership, thinks that Nigel Farage would reject the honour.

He said: "Nigel has led two political parties to great success at the polls in the European Parliament.

"He's also forced three, now, Conservative leaders to be very strong on Brexit.

Nigel Farage would turn down a knighthood, argues former UKIP politician. Picture: PA

"He has been supported by millions of people and changed the face of politics in this country. And if there's anyone that says you should receive an award for achievement, then you would do so. Give it him."

Woolfe continued: "I don't think actually, in many ways, that Nigel would have accepted it because, in many ways, he knows that by accepting it he would be the face of the elitism that he didn't like."