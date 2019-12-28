Nigel Farage would turn down a knighthood, argues former UKIP politician

28 December 2019, 09:13

The Brexit campaigner thinks Nigel Farage deserbes a knighthood.

But Steven Woolfe, who has previously run for the UKIP leadership, thinks that Nigel Farage would reject the honour.

He said: "Nigel has led two political parties to great success at the polls in the European Parliament.

"He's also forced three, now, Conservative leaders to be very strong on Brexit.

Nigel Farage would turn down a knighthood, argues former UKIP politician
Nigel Farage would turn down a knighthood, argues former UKIP politician. Picture: PA

"He has been supported by millions of people and changed the face of politics in this country. And if there's anyone that says you should receive an award for achievement, then you would do so. Give it him."

Woolfe continued: "I don't think actually, in many ways, that Nigel would have accepted it because, in many ways, he knows that by accepting it he would be the face of the elitism that he didn't like."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 6. Theresa May refuses to say if she’d vote for Brexit

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 6. Theresa May refuses to say if she’d vote for Brexit

18 hours ago

James O'Brien's first big viral hit

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 7. James O'Brien's first famous viral hit

1 day ago

Eddie Mair's interview with Liz Truss was nominated for an award

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 8. Eddie Mair skewersLBC's Top 10 of the decade: 8. Eddie Mair skewers minister Liz Truss

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Andy Murray to miss Australian Open as he continues recovery from pelvic injury
Conservative caller erupts in furious outburst against Labour member

Conservative caller erupts in furious outburst against Labour member
Caller explains why he now feels embarrassed to be a "white British person"

Caller explains why he now feels "embarrassed to be a white British person"

New Year Honours: Elton John and Ben Stokes among 1,000 recipients whose addresses are published in error online