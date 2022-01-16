Andrew Castle fumes at 'sinister' and 'heavily politicised' Djokovic ruling

16 January 2022, 09:20

By Seán Hickey

The cancellation of Novak Djokovic's visa makes 'freedom of speech a thing of the past' in Australia, Andrew Castle declares.

The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia upheld the cancellation of tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa on Sunday morning, meaning the world number one won't be able to defend his Australian Open title.

Read more: 'Extremely disappointed' Djokovic to be booted out of Australia after losing visa case

Andrew Castle was worried by the decision, arguing that the case against Djokovic was built on his principles not matching with "government thinking".

"Can you honestly tell me that if 83% of the public in Australia wanted him to stay, he'd have been kicked out? There's no way."

He suggested there have been a "vast amount of theatrics" in the saga, with "quite a sinister judgement" at the end.

Andrew clarified that he believes Mr Djokovic's "stance is wrong" and he had been "cavalier" in his attitude, but feared the decision may set a dangerous precedent.

"We all have a right to be stupid, we have a right to be wrong, we have a right to be offensive to a degree. We have a right to just get stuff wrong, and that has been trampled on here."

"For me this was a heavily politicised decision" he insisted.

"I'm not buying this 'civic unrest' thing. They're the ones who made him a martyr!"

Andrew concluded that the Australian government and Tennis Australia have "a lot of questions to answer" in the wake of the decision.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson is to unveil policies and make sackings in a bid to save his job

'Save Big Dog': Boris 'to launch blitz of sackings and populist policies' to keep job
SWAT team members deployed to the synagogue, where a hostage-taker died

Texas synagogue hostage taker demanding scientist's release dies after 'loud bang'
Djokovic has lost his court case

'Extremely disappointed' Djokovic to be booted out of Australia after losing visa case
All 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to book a Covid booster jab from Monday

All 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to book a Covid booster jab from Monday
Carries Johnson has apologised for a 'momentary lapse in judgment' after breaching social distancing guidelines

PM's wife regrets 'lapse of judgement' after partying with pals during lockdown
The Duke of Sussex has filed a claim for a judicial review against a Home Office

Prince Harry files claim after Govt reject his offer to pay for UK police protection
Protesters gathered in mass to protest about the Government's police, crime and sentencing bill

'Kill the Bill' protest: Boris Johnson accused of 'turning UK into authoritarian state'
Ukrainian soldiers are braced for a conflict with Russia

Russia accused of plotting 'false flag' attacks and framing Ukraine for pretext to invasion
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

'Get those letters in': David Lammy urges Tory MPs to 'force' Boris Johnson out

'Get those letters in': David Lammy urges Tory MPs to 'force' Boris Johnson out

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

19 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

19 days ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

19 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile