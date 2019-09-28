"They're Both Poison": Liberal Democrat Chief Whip On Boris Johnson And Jeremy Corbyn

Alistair Carmichael told Andrew Castle that he couldn't back either Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson as prime minister, as they're both 'unfit' for the role.

Carmichael, who is the Liberal Democrat Chief Whip, said: "You're offering me the choice of strychnine and cyanide.

"They're both poison at the end of the day.

They're both unfit to be prime minister."

Andrew Castle asked who would be suitable.

He said: "Do we have a settled name yet? No.

But I think what you're asking me to do here is to start with a process of elimination. We've eliminated two here who are not fit to be prime minister."