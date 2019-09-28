"They're Both Poison": Liberal Democrat Chief Whip On Boris Johnson And Jeremy Corbyn

28 September 2019, 09:34

Alistair Carmichael told Andrew Castle that he couldn't back either Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson as prime minister, as they're both 'unfit' for the role.

Carmichael, who is the Liberal Democrat Chief Whip, said: "You're offering me the choice of strychnine and cyanide.

"They're both poison at the end of the day.

They're both unfit to be prime minister."

"They&squot;re Both Poison": Liberal Democrat Chief Whip On Boris Johnson And Jeremy Corbyn
"They're Both Poison": Liberal Democrat Chief Whip On Boris Johnson And Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA

Andrew Castle asked who would be suitable.

He said: "Do we have a settled name yet? No.

But I think what you're asking me to do here is to start with a process of elimination. We've eliminated two here who are not fit to be prime minister."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Caller Tells James O'Brien He Expects A Payrise After A No-Deal Brexit

1 day ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Challenges Caller Over Claim Death Threats Are Common

1 day ago

James O'Brien made some powerful points about Boris Johnson's language

James O'Brien's Powerful Response To Boris Johnson's Jo Cox Reference

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Who Is The Real Dominic Cummings? This Journalist Tells James O'Brien

Who Is The Real Dominic Cummings? This Journalist Tells James O'Brien

Melissa Tate: Man in court over death of 10-year-old girl in 'hit-and-run' in Newcastle
"We've Seen Real Movement From The EU": Theresa Villiers Claims

"We've Seen Real Movement From The EU": Theresa Villiers Claims
How Damaging Are The Allegations Against Boris Johnson? A Political Commentator Weighs In

How Damaging Are The Allegations Against Boris Johnson? A Political Commentator Weighs In