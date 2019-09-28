"We've Seen Real Movement From The EU": Theresa Villiers Claims

The government minister told LBC that Boris Johnson has approached negotiations with "huge energy" and there has been some "real movement" from the EU.

Andrew Castle asked Theresa Villiers: "What movement have we seen? That's interesting, I'm not sure I've seen much movement at all.

They're still awaiting concrete proposals which apparently are forthcoming after the Manchester Tory conference?"

Villiers responded: "We've seen indicated at a senior level that the EU is prepared to look again at the text of the Withdrawal Agreement.

"A couple of months ago they were saying 'absolutely no', the only possible might be to the political declaration.

Now it's clear that the text of that draft withdrawal treaty is up for negotiation."

She added: "So that is a significant change but the other change the Prime Minister has made is that we are absolutely going to be as ready as we possible can be to leave on 31st October."

Castle then asks if the backstop is a threat to peace.

Villiers suggested other ways, such as proposal by Prosperity UK, to maintain an invisible border which is not the backstop.