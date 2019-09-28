"We've Seen Real Movement From The EU": Theresa Villiers Claims

28 September 2019, 11:06

The government minister told LBC that Boris Johnson has approached negotiations with "huge energy" and there has been some "real movement" from the EU.

Andrew Castle asked Theresa Villiers: "What movement have we seen? That's interesting, I'm not sure I've seen much movement at all.

They're still awaiting concrete proposals which apparently are forthcoming after the Manchester Tory conference?"

Villiers responded: "We've seen indicated at a senior level that the EU is prepared to look again at the text of the Withdrawal Agreement.

"A couple of months ago they were saying 'absolutely no', the only possible might be to the political declaration.

Now it's clear that the text of that draft withdrawal treaty is up for negotiation."

"We&squot;ve Seen Real Movement From The EU": Theresa Villiers Claims
"We've Seen Real Movement From The EU": Theresa Villiers Claims. Picture: pa

She added: "So that is a significant change but the other change the Prime Minister has made is that we are absolutely going to be as ready as we possible can be to leave on 31st October."

Castle then asks if the backstop is a threat to peace.

Villiers suggested other ways, such as proposal by Prosperity UK, to maintain an invisible border which is not the backstop.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Caller Tells James O'Brien He Expects A Payrise After A No-Deal Brexit

1 day ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Challenges Caller Over Claim Death Threats Are Common

1 day ago

James O'Brien made some powerful points about Boris Johnson's language

James O'Brien's Powerful Response To Boris Johnson's Jo Cox Reference

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Who Is The Real Dominic Cummings? This Journalist Tells James O'Brien

Who Is The Real Dominic Cummings? This Journalist Tells James O'Brien

Melissa Tate: Man in court over death of 10-year-old girl in 'hit-and-run' in Newcastle
How Damaging Are The Allegations Against Boris Johnson? A Political Commentator Weighs In

How Damaging Are The Allegations Against Boris Johnson? A Political Commentator Weighs In
"They're Both Poison": Liberal Democrat Chief Whip On Boris Johnson And Jeremy Corbyn

"They're Both Poison": Liberal Democrat Chief Whip On Boris Johnson And Jeremy Corbyn